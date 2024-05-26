Jagtial youth cheated by bank fraudsters in Dubai

The youngster, Gollapelli Rajesh of Katikewad of Jagtial town, posted a video message on social media requesting the Indian government to help him return home.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Jagtial: A Gulf migrant from Jagtial was allegedly cheated by bank fraudsters. The Dubai government is learned to have imposed a travel ban on him till investigation into the case is completed.

Rajesh said he had migrated to Dubai on an Azad visa in December. While searching for a job, he met two people Shekhar from Shivaram village and Murali from Morthad of Nizamabad district. Promising him to provide a job, they opened a bank account in his name. They advised Rajesh to go to India and return to Dubai since the job would be ready by the time he returned.

According to their advice, Rajesh prepared to come to India and went to the Abu Dhabi airport where he was detained by the police in connection with illegal transactions done through his bank account.

When he checked his bank account, 10,500 dirhams were transacted through his account besides obtaining a loan. The accused also obtained a credit card on his bank account. However, he was not aware about all these transactions, Rajesh said in the video, adding that police had imposed a travel ban on him till the investigation was completed.

MLC T Jeevan Reddy took the issue to the notice of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. On May 18, the State government sent a message to the Indian Consulate in Dubai as well as the union Foreign Affairs Ministry office, Delhi through the Chief Secretary.