Thursday, May 23, 2024
A special gift pack consisting of Shesha vastram exclusively brought from Vijayawada’s Sri Kanaka Durga temple was presented to all participants.

By Irfan Mohammed
Published Date - 23 May 2024, 05:18 PM
Satyanarayana Vratam observed in Dubai

Jeddah: The Telugu NRI community in Dubai performed Sri Satyanarayana Vratam in a big way recently. The devotional Telugu community here prayed to Lord Vishnu, whose incarnation is believed to be Sri Satyanarayana Swamy, performed Satyanarayana Vratam and poojas. Praveen Panditulu, a known priest among the Telugu community in Dubai, led the rituals. A special gift pack consisting of Shesha vastram exclusively brought from Vijayawada’s Sri Kanaka Durga temple was presented to all participants.

Gulf Reddy Association (GRA), a Dubai-based Telugu community organization, held the Vratam recently in Ajman where faithful couples participated. Satyanarayana Vratam was being held in Dubai for the last eight years, said prominent NRI P Somi Reddy, one of the organisers and a leader of GRA.

“The spiritual feeling of Vratam is not different from Annavaram, near Vizag in AP, temple”, said Omega Ramesh Reddy and echoed by Daggula Santosh.

