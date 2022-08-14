Jaideep emerges champion in Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

All Smiles: Winners and runners-up of the Brilliant Trophy Chess tournament in city on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Jaideep Reddy emerged champion in a tie-breaker after a three-way tie for the top honours in the junior section of the 195th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament at the Brilliant Grammar School, Dilsukhnagar, on Sunday.

Jaideep Reddy was tied with S Aaryan Rudrapati and P Rishi for the top position with 5.5 points from six rounds. Aaryan Rudrapati got second place while P Rishi took the third place.

In the open category, Chidvilas Sai and Dhruva Thota tied for first place with 5.5 points before the former took the title in the tie-breaker.

Top Ten places open category: 1.Chidvilas Sai, 2.Dhruva Thota, 3.Neeraj Anirudh.K, 4.Vignesh Advaith, 5.Karyasheel.P, 6.Pranay Akula, 7.Pavan Karthikeya Varma, 8.Gade Sharanya, 9.Avinash, 10.Mohammad Mudassir.

Age Group Winners:

U-15 Boys: 1.K Tanav Reddy, 2.Sai Kiran;

Girls: 1.Neha Pakalapati, 2.G.Meghana Reddy

U-13: Boys: 1.G.Manvith, 2.Sreetej;

Girls: 1.Ch.Naga Akshaya, 2.P.Lasya

U-11: Boys: 1.Aaryan Rudrapati, 2.P.Rishi;

Girls: 1.Deekshitha Modipalli, 2.Sahasra Reddy

U-9 Boys: 1.Srivatsav Vaddepalli, 2.Aarush Bathula;

Girls: 1.Tanvika, 2.Athira;

U-7 Boys: 1.Divith Reddy, 2.Rohan Sanathana;

Girls: 1.P.Srihitha, 2.Pranaya Reddy;

Best Woman: Sasmita Mohanty; Best Veteran: TV Subbarao.