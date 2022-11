Jain emerges fastest runner at Hyderabad Sub-Junior Athletics Meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 26 November 22

Winner and runners-up of the 600M event with their medals.

Hyderabad: Aagam Jain clocked 12.66 seconds to clinch the gold in the under-14 boys 100m event at the Hyderabad District Sub Junior Athletics Championships held at the Artillery Centre, Golconda, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Johanna Shiju crossed the finish line in 2.02.71 sec to clinch gold in the girls U-14 600 metres event. Tanushri won the silver with the timing of 2.17.59sec while P Geethika clocked 2.34.84 sec to take home bronze.

Results: U-14: Boys: 100 M: 1 Aagam Jain (12.66), 2 S Arjun, 3 Dheeraj; 600 M: 1 K Aditya (1.41.38), 2 B Indra Paul, 3 M Parth; Shot Put: 1 Aadi (6.10 M), 2 Haider, 3 Anas Moin; Girls: 100 M: 1 Lipika (14.23sec), 2 Aashrita, 3 Tasneem; 600M: 1 Johanna Shiju (2.02.71sec), 2 Tanushri, 3 P Geethika; Long Jump: Tasneem (3.99M), 2 Lipika, 3 Thanushri; U-12: Boys: 100 M: 1 Vijender Naik (13.86sec), 2 G Vihar, 3 Rehan; 600 M: 1 M Sai Harsha (1.58.58sec), 2 R Karthikeya, 3 Sachin Yadav; Girls: 100 M: 1 Hamsini (15.89sec), 2 Jahnavi, 3 M Rithvika; 400 M: 1 T S Dhanyasri (1.12.69sec), 2 Aaarya Nichani, 3 Hari Priya; Shot Put: 1 Sakina Burhani (5.21M), 2 Vinuthnateja, 3 Rashida Imani; U-10: Boys: 100M: D Hrishikesh (16.18sec), 2 Shreyansh, 3 Chatur; 400 M: 1 Sai Harsha (1.08.15sec), 2 N Kushagra, 3 Nirvwan Azveri; Girls: 100 M: 1 Yashvi (16.41sec), 2 SaiHarshika, 3 Sakina; 300 M: 1 Insiya Junghwala (55.11sec), 2 Yashvi, 3 P Sai Haarshika; U-8: 50 M: Sharath Chandra (9.25sec), 2 Yaseen Ali, 3 Rohit; 300M: 1 Rajneesh Kumar (1.00.38sec), 2 Sharath Chandra, 3 Amit Kumar; Girls: 50M: 1 Jaya Priya (9.73sec), 2 Nityasri, 3 Kustvi; Standing Broad Jump: 1 Nitya (1.10M), 2 Kasturi, 3 Sravani.