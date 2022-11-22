| Hyderabad Sub Junior Athletics Meet To Be Held From November 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Athletics Association is going to conduct the Hyderabad district Sub-Junior Athletics Meet for U-8, U10, U-12 and U-14 boys and girls at the Artillery Centre Stadium, Golconda, Hyderabad on November 26.

This tournament also serves as the selection trials for the district team. The selected athletes will represent Hyderabad in the upcoming Telangana State Sub-Junior Athletics Championship scheduled to be held at the GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Hyderabad on December 5 and 6.

The entry fee for registration is Rs 150 per athlete. For details, contact B C Bhasker Reddy on 9849048586. The following events will be conducted for the different age groups.

Events: U-8: 50m, 300m and standing broad jump; U-10: 100m, 300m and Long Jump; U-12 and U-14: 100m, 400m, 600m, Long Jump and Shot Put.