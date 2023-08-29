| Jairam Ramesh Renominated As Chairman Of Standing Committee On Science And Tech Environment

Jairam Ramesh renominated as Chairman of Standing Committee on science and tech, environment

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted eight standing committees, also nominating Congress leader P Chidambaram to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs as a member

By PTI Published Date - 10:32 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh has been renominated as the Chairman of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change as eight panels were reconstituted.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted eight standing committees, also nominating former home minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs as a member.

Chidambaram’s nomination comes after the retirement of Congress member P Bhattacharya from Rajya Sabha.

BJP’s Brij Lal has been reappointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Home Affairs while BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi has been renominated as chairman of the Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi as the chairman of the Committee on Commerce.

“The Chairman, Rajya Sabha, has in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha, re-constituted the eight Department–related Parliamentary Standing Committees, coming under the administrative jurisdiction of the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. 13th September, 2023,” a notification from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.

Vivek Thakur has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports; Bhubaneswar Kalita as the Chairman of the Committee on Health and Family Welfare; Tiruchi Siva as the Chairman of the Committee on Industry and V Vijayasai Reddy as the Chairman of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture.

Among those nominated as members of the Committee on Home Affairs from the Rajya Sabha are P Chidambaram, Biplab Kumar Deb, N R Elango, Anil Jain, Sujeet Kumar, Derek O’Brien, Neeraj Shekhar, Digvijaya Singh and Rakesh Sinha.

Those from the Lok Sabha who have been nominated as members of the Committee on Home are Sanjay Bhatia, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Dilip Ghosh, Dulal Chandra Goswami, Kirron Kher, Dayanidhi Maran, Raja Amareshwara Naik.

Ranjeetsingh Nimbalkar Naik, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Gajendra Singh Patel, Lalubhai Babubhai Patel, R.K. Singh Patel, Vishnu Dayal Ram, Sarmistha Kumari Sethi, Rahul Ramesh Shewale, Ravneet Singh, Satya Pal Singh, Geetha Viswanath Vanga and Dinesh Chandra Yadav are also in the list.

The members nominated on the Committee on Commerce are Ayodhya Rami Reddy Alla, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Jayant Chaudhary, Dhananjay Bhimrao Mahadik, Deepak Prakash, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Abhishek Singhvi, K Vanlalvena (all from Rajya Sabha) and Prasun Banerjee, Raju Bista, Rajkumar Chahar, Kalaben Mohanbhai Delkar, Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk, Arvind Dharmapuri, Nishikant Dubey, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Srinivas Kesineni, Manoj Kishorbhai Kotak, Ajay Kumar Mandal, Manjulata Mandal, Nakul K. Nath, Gautham Sigamani Pon, Manoj Rajoria, Nama Nageswara Rao, Ashok Kumar Rawat, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, Prajwal Revanna, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Gowdar Mallikarjunappa Siddeshwara.

Among the Rajya Sabha members on the Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports are Faiyaz Ahmad, Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya, K. Keshava Rao, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Vivek Thakur, M. Thambidurai, Ghanshyam Tiwari, Sangeeta Yadav.

The Lok Sabha members on the Committee on Education are Rajendra Agrawal, Gangasandra Siddappa Basavaraj, Dhal Singh Bisen, Sangam Lal Kadedin Gupta, Sri Krishna Devarayalu Lavu, Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, Sadashiv Kisan Lokhande, Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, Asit Kumar Mal, Anubhav Mohanty, Balak Nath, T. R. Paarivendhar, Chandeshwar Prasad, T.N. Prathapan, Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod, Jagannath Sarkar, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Vishnu Datt Sharma, Dharambir Singh, Pratibha Singh and S. Venkatesan.