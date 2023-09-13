Jalna Additional SP, SDPO suspended for lathicharge on Maratha quota protesters

Maharashtra government issued orders suspending Jalna district Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Khade and Ambad tehsil Sub Divisional Police Officer Mukund Aghav for the lathicharge on Maratha quota protesters

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued orders suspending Jalna district Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Khade and Ambad tehsil Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mukund Aghav for the lathicharge on Maratha quota protesters at Antarwali Sarati village earlier this month.

Two separate suspension orders were issued by the state home department.

Manoj Jarange, who has launched an indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district to press the demand of reservation for the Maratha community, had said he would not end his fast until, among other things, the police officials responsible for the lathicharge of September 1 were suspended.

Khade and Aghav prima facie violated the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules and misused their positions, the suspension orders said.

