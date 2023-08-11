Vizag police issue notice to Pawan Kalyan

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam East Murthy, who served the notice on Friday, said inflammatory speeches were prohibited according to law.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

File Photo

Visakhapatnam: City police have issued notice to film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan for his inflammatory speech in public during his Varahi Yatra on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police of Visakhapatnam East Murthy, who served the notice on Friday, said inflammatory speeches were prohibited according to law.

The actor had levelled several allegations against the volunteers, Andhra University, and the state government in his public address.