Jana Sena will fight until AP is made YSRCP-free: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan warned the people that unless they were not cautious, they would have to bear the misrule for another five years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Visakhapatnam: ‘Power Star’ and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan has owed to continue his battle against the YSR Congress Party government until Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam district YSRCP-free.

Addressing a public meeting at the busy Jagadamba Junction here on Thursday evening, he recalled it was here that he was shooting for `Susvagatam’ movie 25 years ago and glad he was now addressing Varahi meeting which was in its third phase. He said he was pained to note that while the statues of those who sacrificed their lives for formation of Andhra Pradesh were not found anywhere, those of political leaders who looted the state were ubiquitous. He warned the people that unless they were not cautious, they would have to bear the misrule for another five years.

Dubbing the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a businessman, the film actor said it was a pity that a `quarter’ bottle of liquor that cost only Rs.60 was now charged Rs.160 and belt shops had yielded place to mobile belt shops where liquor is delivered at the door. Pawan Kalyan also expressed concern at the alarming fall in standards at the Andhra University which he alleged had become an office of the ruling YSRCP. “The ranking of Andhra University at the national level has fallen from 29 to 76 in five years. The Vice-Chancellor has made the campus as YSRCP office. I will complain to the union Ministry of Human Resources Development about this,” he wanred.

He also claimed that union Home Minister Amit Shah had told him that Visakhapatnam had become a place for land mafia, illegal mining, and ganja smuggling and said the day would come when he would ensure that the Centre sent the Jagan government packing.

