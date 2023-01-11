Janasena party advisor Rammohan calls on CM KCR

Tamil Nadu former Chief Secretary and Janasena party advisor R Rammohan called on BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu former Chief Secretary and Janasena party advisor R Rammohan called on BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Rammohan who is a prominent Kapu leader from Andhra Pradesh, discussed various issues including Andhra Pradesh politics with the Chief Minister on the occasion. The meeting gains significance ahead of the BRS party’s first public meeting scheduled to be held in Khammam on January 18. BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrashekhar and BRS AP leader Parthasaradhi and others were also present.

