Janesh Kumar from CCMB gets S Ramachandran-National Bioscience Award

The award recognizes outstanding contributions of young scientists below 45 years of age in basic and applied research.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Senior Principal Scientist from Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Janesh Kumar has been selected for the S.Ramachandran-National Bioscience Award for Career Development by Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions of young scientists below 45 years of age in basic and applied research in the areas of Biosciences and Biotechnology including basic, agricultural, biomedical and environmental sciences with potential for application/product and technology development and to provide grant for research for their career development.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh along with a project research grant of Rs 15 lakh, at Rs 5 lakh for year, for a period of three-year for career development with a citation and trophy. The S Ramachandran awards will be presented to the selected scientists at a formal function.