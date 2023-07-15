Tragic road accident claims two lives in Jangaon

The duo was en route from Jangaon to Hanamkonda when their vehicle crashed into the immobile lorry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Two youths killed as a car rammed into a lorry on highway near Raghnunathpally in Jangaon district on Saturday.

Jangao: A road accident in Jangaon resulted in the loss of two lives on Saturday.

The victims, identified as Vadlakonda Rakesh (28), a software engineer from Gandhi Nagar in Hanamkonda, and Vaddepally Sandeep (33) from Naim Nagar in Hanamkonda, were travelling in a (Bolero) car that collided with a stationary lorry near Venkatayapalem, close to the Raghunathapalli toll gate on Hyderabad-Bhopalapatnam national highway.

According to Vadlakonda Narender, Rakesh’s father, the duo was en route from Jangaon to Hanamkonda when their vehicle crashed into the immobile lorry, resulting in their instantaneous demise.

Blaming the lorry driver for the tragic accident, Narender filed a complaint with the police, urging them to take appropriate action. The police registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

The bodies have been shifted to the Jangaon government hospital for postmortem examinations.