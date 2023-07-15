Jangaon: Wardhannpet ACP issues warning against Congress leaders

Rao emphasized that if such misleading information continues to be circulated, legal action will be taken against them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Jangaon: Wardhannpet ACP Srinivasa Rao has issued a warning to Congress leader Jalagam Kumar, Dambala Narsaiah, and others, cautioning them against spreading false propaganda about ruling party leaders and their followers on social media platforms.

Rao emphasized that if such misleading information continues to be circulated, legal action will be taken against them. The ACP made these remarks in connection with an old case that was filed against the accused individuals following a complaint by Margam Rama of Palakurthy.

In a statement released on Saturday, ACP Srinivasa Rao said Margam Rama had purchased a piece of land three years ago and was in the process of erecting a fence around it.

It was during this time that Dambala Narasaiah, also known as Ele Narasaiah, from Dardepalli village, confronted Rama on her land and issued threats in an attempt to halt her work.

The accused individual not only insulted and threatened Rama’s life but also brought along insecticide, implying he was prepared to take it. Furthermore, he attempted to forcefully acquire her land.

On receiving Rama’s complaint, the police authorities registered a case against Narasaiah and several others involved.

Confirming Rama’s ownership of the land through revenue records and inquiries among local residents, the ACP clarified that the land was lawfully acquired and is currently under her possession.