Jangaon: PD Act invoked against two ganja peddlers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Jangaon: Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi issued orders invoking the Preventive Detention Act against two ganja smugglers. Raghunanathpally Inspector Santosh served the orders on Muddu Krishna and Sirigiri Balaraju of Odisha at the Cherlapally Central Jail on Sunday.

Both of them were caught while transporting 1577 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 2.36 crore at Nellutla bypass road recently.