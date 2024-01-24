Jangu Bai Jatara: Delay in funds causes inconvenience

24 January 2024

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of the organising committee of the Jangu Bai Jatara are reportedly struggling to make arrangements for smooth conduct of the event following delay in release of funds for two years.

Consequently, the organisers are facing inconvenience in making basic amenities such as temporary toilets, lighting, drinking water facilities, material for rituals, etc., The delay in releasing the funds is irking the organisers.

The disgruntled members brought this issue to the notice of Panchayat Raj and erstwhile Adilabad district in-charge minister D Seethakka when she visited the shrine for the first time on Tuesday.

Seethakka instructed Collector Hemanth Borkade to take steps to sanction funds at the earliest and to avoid inconvenience to the organisers. She was the first minister to throng the temple in the history of the holy place.

Generally, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor earmarks funds for creating basic amenities and other expenditures at the major religious and cultural affairs of the tribals dwelling in the region. Authorities of the agency were not available for a comment.