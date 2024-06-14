Japanese ambassador visits Indo-Japan Hub in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 10:51 PM

H.E. Hiroshi SUZUKI pays a visit to the Na Ra JAPAH HUB, an Indo-Japanese centre.

Hyderabad: Ambassador of Japan to India Hiroshi Suzuki paid an honorary visit to the Indo-Japan Hub at Asian Suncity in Kondapur.

He was accompanied by Mihoko Nagai, 1st Secretary, Koji Hara, 1st Secretary, delegates from the Consulate-General of Japan, Chennai – Naoko Yuzawa, Consul and A Lakshmi, senior economic analyst.

The team was welcomed by Dr SK Jayachandra, DGP Retd Chief advisor (NRJH), and other dignitaries on behalf of Na Ra Japan HUB and were explained about the activities and various achievements.

Suzuki said India and Japan shared common values and thanked them for their efforts towards promoting Japan and its culture in India. He appreciated the various activities such as Ikebana, Bonsai, Origami, martial arts, Japanese language classes and others that are conducted through the centre.

He praised the continued collaboration between the two sister cities — Hyderabad and Miyoshi — and the student exchange programme between them and appreciated the launch of Japanese language as part of the CBSE curriculum in Hyderabad.

The HUB was created by B Rama Bhadra and his wife Naganath as a part of their efforts to promote relations between India and Japan.