Japanese companies keen to hire Indian talent: JETRO Director General

Two-day 7th "Japan Career Day-2024' was organised at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Saturday and Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 10:30 PM

Director General JETRO, Bangalore, Toshihiro Mizutani

Sangareddy: Two-day 7th “Japan Career Day-2024′ was organised at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Saturday and Sunday.

As many as 18 Japanese corporates, SMEs, and Startups. The representatives of these managements had a glimpse of the talent at IIT-H during the two-day interaction. However, the number of Japanese companies participated in the programme came down from 20 last year to 18 this year. The IIT-H organised the event in collaboration with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).

Director General JETRO, Bangalore, Toshihiro Mizutani said that many companies were keen to hire Many companies in Japan are keen to hire driven Indian talent because there is a severe shortage of IT engineers in Japan. He said the participating Japanese companies believe that students from IIT-H will be important contributors to global strategies and new forms of technology innovation.

“We have advanced the event date this year to enable Japanese businesses to hire students for semester internships as well. Additionally, we extended it to two days this year from its earlier one-day. To strengthen the understanding between students and companies, we look forward to conducting this event every year”, he said.

Director of IIT-H Prof BS Murty observed that Japan Career Day is a unique and important event that greatly helps IIT-H students to develop an understanding and confidence about the job, work culture, life, and career path in Japan.

“Many Japanese companies will also get exposure to the excellence and potential of IIT-H students through active interaction with them during the event. We are indebted to JETRO for its amazing support in connecting IIT-H with prominent Japanese firms. I hope to see participation grow exponentially in the coming years, as we aim to collaborate globally”, he said.