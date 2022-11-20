Jason Shah and Amy Jackson reunite after 8 years for AL Vijay’s next film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

For the unknown, around eight years ago, Jason and Amy Jackson shared the screen in a Yardley TV ad.

Hyderabad: Moviegoers these days appreciate films that touch their hearts and create lasting impressions. And now Jason Shah is all set to star in an intense action thriller film, alongside Amy Jackson. The actor has been in the industry for a long time and is excited to reunite with his old co-star Amy Jackson.

For the unknown, around eight years ago, Jason and Amy Jackson shared the screen in a Yardley TV ad. The pair will reunite on-screen alongside Arun Vijay in one of the upcoming action thrillers, which is being directed by AL Vijay.

On working together after such a long time with Amy, Jason said, “Amy and I worked together in this TV commercial in 2014 for Yardley and now we are back in 2022 in AL Vijay’s movie, which also stars Arun Vijay. It is just amazing to work with her – she is very professional and a very clean-cut actor who is at the top of her game. She’s really very nice to work with, as there is no drama – just come, do your work, wrap up and then get into another day of the shoot, which makes it so nice to work in that kind of atmosphere. There is no time-wasting with her.”

About working with director AL Vijay, he says, “AL Vijay is a great director – I think he is one of the calmest directors I have ever worked with. He has always got a smile on his face and never shouts. He likes to keep the set calm. As there’s isn’t a lot of distraction, you can remain focused on the job at hand. It is amazing, truly amazing to be working in the south industry. This is my second Tamil film and I feel really honoured to be working with this cast and crew.”

On the work front, apart from doing many commercials, Jason has also been part of TV shows like ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ and ‘Barrister Babu’, movies like ‘Partner’ and ‘Fitoor’. Jason will also make his Tamil debut with AR Murugadoss’s ‘August 16 1947’ film.