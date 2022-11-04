Jason Shah to be part of upcoming film ‘August 16 1947’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Films centered around patriotism are known to have a strong connection with the audience.

Hyderabad: “It’s every actor’s dream to work with visionary directors and a power cast,” says actor Jason Shah on his next with AR Murugadoss ‘August 16 1947’.

Films centered around patriotism are known to have a strong connection with the audience. Moviegoers these days appreciate films that touch their heart and create a long-lasting impression. And now the handsome hunk of Bollywood, Jason Shah, will star in an intense patriotic film centred on the occurrences right before and following the Independence Day.

One of the most versatile performers in the industry – from reality TV shows to movies, Jason’s journey has been remarkable. And now the actor reveals his upcoming film with renowned Tamil director AR Murugadoss, who has directed several blockbusters, including ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, and has now become a producer for this film.

Jason Shah will be seen playing an oppressive British officer in ‘August 16 1947’. The movie stars Gautham Karthik in the lead. As soon as the official teaser and poster of the movie were released, the audience began showering the cast with love and admiration.

Sharing his excitement, the actor says, “It’s every actor’s dream to work with such visionary directors and a power cast. What makes a protagonist in any movie stand out? An antagonist who creates a narrative tension that keeps the audience hooked. And that’s exactly what I have tried to deliver to the audience. I am very humbled for this opportunity and super excited to see how the audience receives my character.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jasonshah

On the work front, Jason was a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 10’. He has also been part of TV shows like ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ and ‘Barrister Babu’. Apart from that, Jason has also been part of movies like ‘Partner’ and ‘Fitoor’.