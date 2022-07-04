Jayanth bags top honours at Hyderabad Corporates Table Tennis Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Jayanth Sahu defeated Bhujin Kin 3-2 in the intermediate final of the 9th Hyderabad Corporates Table Tennis Tournament held at the Somnath Ghosh UTT Academy in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the Elite category final, Dr Chandrachud downed Zubair Farooqui 3-1 to emerge champion. Later in the mixed doubles summit clash, Tirtho and Swarnendu pair defeated Dr Chandrachud and G Pranitha 3-1 to clinch the title.

Results (Final): Intermediate: Jayanth Sahu bt Bhujin Kin 3-2; Elite: Dr Chandrachud bt Zubair Farooqui 3-1; Mixed-Doubles: Tirtho/Swarnendu bt Dr Chandrachud/G Pranitha 3-1.