Jayaraj selected for Kaloji Narayana Rao Award 2023

Jayaraj will be presented with the award at an official function to be organized on the occasion of Kaloji Narayana Rao's birth anniversary on September 9.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:14 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Noted lyricist and singer Jayaraj has been selected for the Kaloji Narayana Rao Award for the year 2003. The award instituted by the State government in honor of the famous Indian poet, freedom fighter and political activist from Telangana, Padma Vibhushan Kaloji Narayana Rao is presented every year.

On the recommendations of a committee appointed by the State government, Jayaraj was selected by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for the award in recognition of his contribution to the fields of literature and culture.

Jayaraj will be presented with the award at an official function to be organized on the occasion of Kaloji Narayana Rao’s birth anniversary on September 9. The award carries cash prize of Rs.1,01,116. He will be felicitated on the occasion.

Jayaraj, 60, who hailed from Mahabubabad district, overcame many hardships from his childhood and rose to fame as a poet. Coming from from a poor Dalit family, Jayaraj created his literature for an egalitarian society without discrimination. His literary works have been thoroughly influenced by Buddha’s teachings and inspired by Ambedkar’s writings. As a popular poet, he had ignited the ideology of the Telangana cultural movement among the people by roaming from village to village during the days of the fight for Statehood.

He has written several songs depicting the magnificence of nature stressing on the importance of the protection of environment. He has also sensitively analyzed the inextricable relationship between man and nature through his literature, with many of his books being immensely popular.

Also Read Telangana Assembly elections: Kamareddy gears up to campaign for CM KCR