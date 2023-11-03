Relief for aspirants as JEE Main syllabus trimmed

NTA removes some chapters in Maths, Physics and Chemistry

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:30 AM, Fri - 3 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 have reasons to cheer. Alleviating the burden of the aspirants, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has slashed the JEE Main syllabus.

Aligning the entrance exam syllabus with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) curriculum for classes 11 and 12, the NTA has removed some chapters and topics in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, with coaching experts saying the majority reduction was in Chemistry syllabus.

Topics removed from Chemistry include states of matter, solid state and surface chemistry in physical chemistry, group 1 and 2, environmental chemistry, metallurgy, hydrogen and its compounds in inorganic chemistry, and polymers chemistry in everyday life in organic chemistry.

In Physics, as per coaching experts, a total of 14 topics including Newton’s Law of Cooling, Doppler effect in sound, potentiometer, quality factor in AC, transistors, communication system, and cyclotron are deleted. Along with subtopics including scalar and vector triple products in vector algebra, Bernoulli trials and binomial distribution in probability, trigonometric equations, heights and distances in trigonometry, the entire chapter of mathematical reasoning and mathematical inductions are removed in the Mathematics. The move to trim the syllabus comes after the NTA held consultations with the boards and subject committees.

However, this will benefit only students following the NCERT curriculum. Students of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) have to prepare the deleted topics as well as the board did not remove them from the intermediate syllabus, which will also be syllabus for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).

“Among the three subjects, the majority i.e., 25 per cent syllabus is reduced in Chemistry. In Physics and Chemistry subtopics are deleted, while in Mathematics two chapters along with subtopics are removed. Despite syllabus reduction, the question paper standard will be the same but it will reduce burden on students towards their preparation,” said D Sankara Rao, Dean Sri Chaitanya Junior College Kukatpally.