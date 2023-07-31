JioBook (Laptop) Launched At Rs. 16,499 | JioBook 2023 Full Specifications

With its revolutionary capabilities and seamless connectivity possibilities, the brand-new JioBook is its most recent offering that caters to learners of all age groups

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

The telecom titan Reliance Jio presented the brand-new JioBook laptop in India today. Compared to its predecessor, which was released to the market in October 2022, it is unquestionably lighter and more sophisticated. With its revolutionary capabilities and seamless connectivity possibilities, the brand-new JioBook is its most recent offering that caters to learners of all age groups. JioBook will transform education, creating new possibilities for skill and personal development.

