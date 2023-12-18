JN.1 variant spreads faster than other Covid variants

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:52 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The new corona virus variant JN.1, which was first reported in the country by health authorities of Kerala, has the ability to evade human antibody response, thus enabling it to spread faster than other variants. While the initial indications are that JN.1 is not life-threatening, it should, however, be a cause of worry for vulnerable population with co-morbid conditions, as Covid has the ability to destabilize their underlying medical conditions.

Due to the inherent risks of JN.1 and epidemic status of Covid in India, the union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), New Delhi on Monday issued an advisory to all the State governments, directing them to maintain a state of constant vigil over the Covid situation, right up to the district level.

Based on reports and initial views on JN.1 variant from public health experts, most cases of normal fever or even upper respiratory tract infections being reported in Telangana and other parts of the country are not being tested for Covid. As a result, the reported numbers of Covid infections are gross underestimation of the ground realities.

According to noted Covid specialist and co-chairman of National IMA Covid Task Force, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, the JN.1 variant is the most successful variant of Covid sub variant BA. 2.86 and is more immune evasive. It is fitter than its predecessor. “Although most of infections due to JN.1 are not life threatening, this is not the case for substantial number of people, as they need to be protected because Covid can destabilize their underlying medical conditions,” Dr Jayadevan remarked.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the MOHFW in its advisory said “Considering the upcoming festive season, there is a need to put in place requisite public health measures and other arrangements to minimize the risk of increase in the transmission of the disease by adherence to respiratory hygiene”.

The MOHFW also urged the States to closely monitor district-wise reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all the health care facilities on regular basis. It has also directed the States to ensure adequate testing is available in all the districts as per Covid-19 testing guidelines.