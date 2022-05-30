JNTU-Hyderabad mandates Python language

Published Date - 12:43 AM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: With Python programming language in demand, all students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad will have to mandatorily pursue and master it from the next academic year.

Python, a popular programming language, is used for web development, software development, system scripting, connecting database systems besides handling big data and performing complex mathematics.

The idea behind making this programming language compulsory for all Engineering and Business Management programmes is to help students acquire enough employability skills that will aid them in landing a job. The varsity has taken this decision during the joint Boards of Studies meetings recently conducted to revise the UG and PG syllabi.

Presently, the Python programming language is offered as an elective. “Candidates with skills in Python programming language are in demand. So, irrespective of the departments, learning the language has been made compulsory for all students,” a senior official said.

Value-added courses

Apart from the existing electives that are offered as part of the course curriculum, the JNTU-Hyderabad is introducing value-added courses which students can pursue from the next academic year. Some courses include 3D printing, Artificial Intelligence, automation & robotics and cyber security. A student, irrespective of the department, will be allowed to pursue these courses and obtain the necessary certification.

In another major decision, the university has enhanced the internal assessment from earlier 25 per cent to 40 per cent. This means the end-semester exams will be conducted for 60 marks only. The total 40 per cent for the internals are divided into written tests, PowerPoint presentations and poster presentations among others.

A student has to complete 160 credits to secure the BTech degree. “The university has made the evaluation system more student-friendly to ensure they have a better grip on the subject with more practical-based learning,” a senior official said.

