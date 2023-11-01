Dreamtime Learning Hub Introduces Weekend Makerspace Program

Dreamtime Learning Hub announced the launch of its Weekend After School Learning Program, with a focus on experiential learning and practical-based education for children aged 4 to 15 years, on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

The Weekend After School Learning Program will run on Saturdays, and will offer various engaging activities tailored to different age groups. “This program encourages children with several opportunities for practical-based learning to nurture their creativity and enhance problem-solving skills,” said Lina Ashar, Founder, of Dreamtime Learning Hub.

For the creator’s hub, they offer 3D printing, robotics, and coding. In the studio, they have Aero-Modelling, Augmented and Virtual Reality, and Product Design via Carpentry for the Workshop Space. They also offer a creative and fun zone which includes cycling, skateboarding, sensory play, and a lot more.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) and boasting a world-class curriculum, this program is designed to inspire and engage students in a dynamic and immersive learning environment. The program places a strong focus on ‘learning by doing,’ nurturing the inquisitive minds of children, and fostering a genuine love for exploration and innovation.