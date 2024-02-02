OUCE principal receives ISSE Fellow Membership Award

The ISSE is a professional body for interdisciplinary collaboration to promote systems engineering approach in science and engineering.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:29 PM

Hyderabad: Osmania University College of Engineering Principal Prof. Sriram Venkatesh received the prestigious ISSE Fellow Membership Award-2023 of the Indian Society of Systems for Science and Engineering (ISSE) on Friday.

Prof. Venkatesh was presented with an award for his contributions in the area of Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) in the presence of ISRO Chairman S Somanath at ISSE national conference on Innovative Design & Engineering in Aerospace Systems held at ISRO Propulsion Complex, Kanyakumari.

It also brings together scholars and practitioners from academic, business and R&D organizations for promoting the systems concept.