JNTU-Hyderabad plans more EAMCET centres

JNTU–Hyderabad is adding more TS EAMCET 2023 centres besides enhancing capacity at some centres as it received record number of applications

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: With a record number of applications received for the TS EAMCET 2023, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad is adding more test centres besides enhancing capacity at some centres.

Last year, engineering and AM tests were conducted in 108 and 80 centres respectively in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. At least 20 new test centres will be added in addition to these existing centres.

According to a JNTU-Hyderabad official, the university is hunting for new centres in four Hyderabad zones as several engineering colleges are located here. In some centres where there is availability of computers along with good broadband and buffer systems, the capacity is being increased to 1,000 and more, the official said.

“The engineering test is scheduled in six sessions and the AM test in four sessions. Although the applications have gone up, we will not be increasing the sessions as the test can neither be advanced nor postponed due to various other competitive exams lined up before and after the EAMCET,” the official said.

As many as 3,16,848 students registered for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023, so far.

Applications for the engineering stream have surged by over 30,500 with 2,02,815 candidates applying this year as against 1,72,238 last year. The number of registrations for the AM stream has also shot up from 94,476 in 2022 to 1,13,671 so far.

The applications could further shoot up as the registration with a late fee is underway on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/. Students can online apply with a late fee of Rs 500 up to April 20 and with a late fee of Rs 2,500 and Rs 5,000 up to April 25 and May 2 respectively.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from April 30. The AM stream test is scheduled for May 10 and 11 and the engineering test is on May 12, 13 and 14. Both tests will be conducted in morning and afternoon sessions.

This year, the EAMCET will be conducted covering 70 per cent of the inter first year and 100 per cent of the inter second year syllabus. This is to facilitate second-year intermediate students who had pursued 70 per cent syllabus in their intermediate first year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Further, there will be no weightage to intermediate marks for calculating ranks in the EAMCET. However, students have to secure a minimum of 45 per cent marks in intermediate to be eligible for admissions into professional courses through the test.