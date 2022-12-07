Job fair at RJC College in Khammam on December 9

Interviews will be conducted from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Khammam: A job fair will be held at RJC College in Khammam on Friday for recruiting employees to work on a permanent basis in ICICI Bank, the college chairman Gundala Krishna informed.

Selected candidates can get a salary of above Rs 20,000 per month. Candidates should be below 26 years of age, with 50 percent marks in any degree or B Tech and should have been born between 1996 and 2003, he said.

Interviews will be conducted from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. All eligible unemployed should avail this opportunity and contact the mobile numbers 8106764653 or 789322966 for complete details, the college principal M Shiva Kumar said.