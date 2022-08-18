Jobs in Saudi Arabia, more occupations brought under ambit of profession

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Expat workers at job in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: In a bid to streamline the job market and enhance professional skills, Saudi Arabia has further expanded its ambit of skill and professional tests for more occupations. It will be mandatory to obtain a professional license for workers in the selected sector to renew the municipal license, else the facility will be closed down by authorities.

Saudi Arabia has already implemented professional tests for many occupations including barber, laundry, pest control and all types of carpenters. However, more 81 professions that are largely involved in the lucrative service sector that is dominated by foreigners are also covered.

The Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing on Tuesday announced that it is implementing a new rule effective from next year June 1. This is part of vision 2030 to enhance quality of life in the Kingdom and professionalism in the business sector to serve customers at a satisfactory level.

The move comes in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s Professional Verification Program to support the commercial sector and investors.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will issue professional verification certificates across 81 professions, making it an essential requirement for workers in those sectors. The license will be issued and renewed through the Baladi platform.

Applicants can visit the following link https://balady.gov.sa//Services?id=327, to check the criteria.

The municipal ministry intends to implement the new decision without causing any obstacle for the private sector establishments or affecting their smooth running.

Keeping in this view, the ministry has made it mandatory for the private sector establishments to get professional license to at least one worker in the beginning and then gradually for 50 percent of the total workers.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the past mandatory licensing norm in various professions were introduced in similar methods beginning with simple enrollment with merely employer declaration. Some thousands of Indians who failed to meet the criteria had to return home after losing their jobs.