Join hands for achieving 50pc quota: Krishnaiah

By | Published: 10:33 pm

Nalgonda: BC Welfare Association national president R Krishnaiah on Sunday called upon the people of Backward Classes to unite and fight for achieving 50 per cent reservation in the Legislative houses.

Speaking at a meeting of the association held in Yadav Bhavan in Nalgonda, Krishnaiah said that all the political parties have been considering the BCs as a vote bank and are not interested to provide opportunities to BC leaders in the elections in proportion to their population. Stating that vote is a powerful weapon in the democracy, he opined that BC should mount pressure on the political parties for 50 quota in legislative houses using the strength of their votes. Educated and youth should strive to educate the people in this direction, he added.

Later, he has also released the dairy of the BC Welfare Association at the meeting. The Association state president Erra Satyanarayana, district president Duduku Lakshminarayana and others also attended the meeting.

