Jubilee hills gang-rape: Suspects continue blame game

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:49 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: The prime suspect in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case, Saduddin Malik, was on Monday sent back to the Chanchalguda Central Prison after his police custody ended.

A local court had granted four-day police custody of Malik to the Jubilee Hills police who questioned him in connection with the gang-rape of the 17-year-old girl, who was raped by a group of five persons including four juveniles on May 28.

Meanwhile, the police continued questioning the five juveniles involved in the case. All of them were brought to the police station in the morning from the juvenile home and later sent back by evening after questioning.

According to sources, all the five juveniles continued to blame each other for instigating them to commit the crime and also alleged that Malik had provoked them to approach the girl on noticing she was along with a friend and conversed in fluent English.

The police on Sunday did the reconstruction of the crime scene and verified their presence in the area after collaborating with the CDR details and tower locations. The police had already seized the mobile phones of the suspects and sent those to the forensic science laboratory for examination.