Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Suspects shot videos while committing offence

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:51 AM, Wed - 8 June 22

City Police Commissioner CV Anand addressing the media on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The six suspects in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape appear to have helped the police identify them with the videos they themselves shot while committing the offence.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand said it was the CCTV footage from the pub, visuals from a bakery in Jubilee Hills where the suspects went at least twice, before and after the offence and most importantly, the mobile phone videos they shot in the Mercedes Benz and the Toyota Innova, the main crime vehicle, that helped the police put together the sequence of events, and confirm the presence of each the suspects and what they did.

The sixth juvenile, who was the last to be identified with the police coming to know of his presence from the videos, had gotten down from the Benz, and was not in the Innova when the gang-rape happened. However, there was evidence of him forcefully kissing the victim in the Benz, for which he was charged with Section 354 IPC (Molestation), 323 IPC (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 9G read with Section 10 of POCSO, which could mean imprisonment of minimum five years, Anand told the media here on Tuesday. The investigation still had a few aspects left, including verifying whether the Innova was an official vehicle, he said, adding that the police would make all efforts to bring the juvenile offenders to book.

Reiterating that the party was nonalcoholic, the Commissioner said there was no evidence, so far, of any substance abuse or alcohol at the pub or during the rape. However, from now on, the police would be keeping a stricter watch on pubs, he said.

