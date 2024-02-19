Jubilee Hills police solve murder case of 11-year-old boy, man held

The police have identified clues pointing to the suspect’s involvement in the murder of the child. The suspect murdered the child when the latter resisted his sexual advances

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police solved the mystery surrounding the death of an 11-year-old boy, which was reported on February 13 by arresting an individual M Nayak (42) on charges of killing the child. The police have identified clues pointing to the suspect’s involvement in the murder of the child. The suspect murdered the child when the latter resisted his sexual advances.

The boy, who was studying in third grade went missing while playing near his residence and was found dead in an open nala that was passing through a GHMC park in the neighbourhood of Road No.5, Durga Bhavani Nagar. The police retrieved the body the next day.

According to the police, initially a missing case was booked and investigation was launched in the suspicion of kidnap. The next morning, search teams received information about a body in the nala. Subsequently, the case was changed as a suspicious death, and the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy.

But, much to the surprise of the police, they later found out that the suspect was moving closely with the boy for the past fortnight. On the day of the incident, he took the boy to a secluded spot and tried to get close to him physically. When the child resisted his attempt, he allegedly murdered the boy by strangulation.