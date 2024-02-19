Hyderabad: Electric car crashes median on Begumpet flyover, three injured

Three persons were injured after the electric car, in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the road median on the Begumpet flyover

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured after the electric car, in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the road median on the Begumpet flyover on Monday. Rash and negligent driving on the part of the driver is suspected to have caused the mishap.

The incident occurred when the travellers were proceeding from Rasoolpura towards Punjagutta.

According to the police, when they reached middle of the flyover, the driver is suspected to have lost control of the steering and hit the road median, resulting in injuries to them. Soon after the incident, they were shifted to the hospital.

On receiving a call by a motorist, the police team reached the spot and towed the vehicle away to the police station.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the route which is usually busy with vehicles going towards Punjagutta, Madhapur and Khairatabad. The traffic was however cleared soon.

A case was booked and police are yet to identify persons who were traveling in the car at the time of mishap.