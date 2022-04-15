Judiciary is overburdened, says CJI NV Ramana

By IANS Published: Updated On - 06:45 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday said the judiciary was overburdened and justice can be delivered only when there were adequate number of courts to clear cases. He stated that the infrastructure development and filling of vacancies in judiciary remain top concerns as efforts were being made to address the issue of rising pendency of cases in various courts.

Addressing the inaugural session of Telangana State Judicial Officers Conference-2022 held at a convention hall in Gachibowli on Friday, the CJI emphasised the need for strengthening the subordinate judiciary which was the most crucial issue affecting the Indian judiciary is the issue of pendency.

“Functioning of courts is adversely affected due to lack of infrastructure and a large number of judicial vacancies. Better judicial infrastructure and filling up of judicial vacancies is essential for improving access to justice,” he asserted.

He said that the working strength of judges at Telangana High Court was increased from 12 to 29. In the latest round 10 judges were already appointed and two more names will be cleared soon. He asked Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to expedite the process of recommending names for filling up of remaining vacancies.

Justice Ramana asked the judicial officers of districts to create a congenial atmosphere for litigants and ‘remember human aspect’ while adjudicating cases. He wanted them to treat everyone with respect and try to empathise with women, minors, differently abled persons, members of minorities and weaker sections of the society. He asked them to spare a few extra hours to clear the cases pending due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CJI told the judicial officers to keep themselves updated with the changes in law and keep abreast of the developments in other sectors like science and technology. He also informed that he took up their case with the Pay Commission recently and the ‘good news’ was round the corner. “I am aware of the increasing physical attacks on judges. I am doing my utmost to prevent such occurrences. Directions were issued to improve the security of judicial officials both inside and outside Courtrooms,” he added.

Further, Justice Ramana appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the latter’s quick response in extending all facilities to the judicial officers including improving infrastructure and sanction of new posts. At a time when the Centre as well as other States were reducing the number of regular staff and increasing contract jobs, the Chief Minister sanctioned 4,348 new posts for the judiciary which should be appreciated.

“I have not hesitation in saying that my friend of many years and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is one of the most pro-active Chief Ministers as far as facilitating the functioning of the Judiciary is concerned,” he said said. He said due to the Chief Minister’s pro-activeness, the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC) at Hyderabad was generating employment opportunities directly and indirectly.

On the occasion, CJI Ramana launched the construction of judges guest house at Vikar Manzil and Central Records block at High Court premises, in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramniam, Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Law Minister A Indrakarana Reddy and several other dignitaries attended the event.

The two-day conference was attended by nearly 400 judicial officers from different wings. The conference will deliberate the strengthening of judiciary, construction of court buildings, update the functioning of judicial system in accordance with new technology, improvement of basic infrastructure, appointment of adequate judges, officials, court staff,speedy delivery of justice to people and the welfare of officials working with the Judiciary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .