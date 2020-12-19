Juliette may score in Mumbai

False rails will be announced on race day

Mumbai: The Karthik Ganapathy-trained Juliette, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Grade 2) 1800 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day.

SELECTIONS

1. Retained Asset 1, Caesar 2, Eternal Dancer 3

2. Parisian 1, Bostonia 2, Notoriety 3

3. Sky Fall 1, Monarchos 2, Pense’E 3

4. El Capitan 1, Aegon 2, Pepper 3

5. Sunrise Ruby 1, Questina 2, Joaquin 3

6. Juliette 1, Wizard Of Stocks 2, Trouvaille 3

7. Immortality 1, Who Dares Wins 2, Beemer 3

Day’s Best: Parisian.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

