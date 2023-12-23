Junior college chairman booked for sexual harassment in Hanamkonda

The girls alleged that Goud forced them to drink toddy five days ago. They also claimed that he was harassing hostel tutors to send girls to his room.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya University campus (KUC) police registered a case against one Bura Surender Goud, chairman of a private junior college in Bheemaram following a complaint of sexual harassment by five girl students. On Saturday, the police booked a case based on a complaint filed by the students’ parents.

KUC police, under the supervision of Hanamkonda ACP, are investigating the case and examining CCTV footage as part of the inquiry. Warangal police commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha confirmed the investigation.