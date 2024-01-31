Hyderabad: TSSPDCL Lineman attacked by AIMIM leader

The man, who is a relative of a woman corporator, had attacked the lineman alleging that he had misbehaved with his mother and threatened her to pay up pending electricity bills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 08:21 PM

The man, who is a relative of a woman corporator, had attacked the lineman alleging that he had misbehaved with his mother and threatened her to pay up pending electricity bills.

Hyderabad: A worker from AIMIM party Shafath Ali was arrested by the Madannapet police for allegedly attacking a lineman of TSSPDCL at Yakutpura on Tuesday.

The man, who is a relative of a woman corporator, had attacked the lineman alleging that he had misbehaved with his mother and threatened her to pay up pending electricity bills. On a complaint, the police booked a case and arrested the AIMIM leader on Tuesday night.

Following his arrest, the AIMIM leaders led by Yakutpura MLA, Jaffer Hussain staged a protest at Madannapet police station on Tuesday night alleging police high handedness and partisan attitude. He demanded that the police book a case against the TSSPDCL lineman.

He alleged that the electricity department employee had abused an elderly woman at the house of Shafath Ali that triggered the alleged attack on lineman.

The police later booked a case against the lineman as well on Wednesday.