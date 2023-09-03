Junior lineman restores power supply by risking life in Karimnagar

Venkateshwarlu climbed an electricity pole located in the middle of the water tank near Chelpur of Huzurabad mandal on Sunday after power supply to Chelpur was disconnected

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Venkateshwarlu climbed electric pole to restore power supply.

Karimnagar: Junior lineman Ambala Venkateshwarlu restored power supply by risking his life on Sunday.

Venkateshwarlu climbed an electricity pole located in the middle of the water tank near Chelpur of Huzurabad mandal on Sunday after power supply to Chelpur was disconnected due to the breakdown of the 11kv line passing above the tank from the 33/11 kv substation, Rajarampalli of Huzurabad division. The tank was filled to the brim following the continuous rainfall on Sunday.

He along with colleagues Parushuram and Sammaiah first swam to the pole in the middle of the tank, where Venkateshwarlu climbed the pole and restored power supply. A video of Venkateshwarlu restoring power supply went viral in local WhatsApp groups.

Superintendent Engineer Gangadhar appreciated and other officials appreciated Venkateshwarlu and other staff.

Also Read RTC bus gets stuck in rainwater in Godavarikhani