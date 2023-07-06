| Justice Alok Aradhe Will Be The New Chief Justice Of Telangana

Justice Alok Aradhe will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana

Justice Aradhe is currently the judge in Karnataka High Court.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:45 AM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: Justice Alok Aradhe will be the new Chief Justice of Telangana High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended his name last night.The Presidential assent for the appointment is likely to be given on Thursday.

Justice Aradhe is currently the judge in Karnataka High Court.

“A vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana would arise consequent upon the elevation of Mr Justice Ujjal Bhuyan to the Supreme Court in terms of the separate recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium. Therefore, appointment to that office is required to be made,” the collegium said.

Justice Alok Aradhe was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on 29 December 2009 and is now a senior puisne Judge in his parent High Court. He has been functioning, on transfer since November 2018 as a Judge of the Karnataka High Court and has acquired experience of more than 13 years in dispensing justice in two large High Courts, the collegium said.