JVS Chowdary appointed BRS Kothagudem Spokesperson

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Kothagudem: A senior BRS leader JVS Chowdary has been appointed as the official Spokesperson of Kothagudem district BRS unit.

In a statement here on Monday the party district president, Pinapaka MLA Rega Kantha Rao informed the media about the appointment.

The newly appointed Spokesperson said that he would try to deliver his duties with utmost commitment for the growth of the party in the district.

He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, working KT Rama Rao and Kantha Rao for appointing him as the Spokesperson.