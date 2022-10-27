K Laxman denies BJP role in bid to buy TRS legislators

Published Date - 11:35 AM, Thu - 27 October 22

Demanding a probe by a sitting High Court judge or the Central Bureau of Investigation into the entire episode, Laxman said his party never lured any TRS MLA to switch over to BJP for monetary gains.

Hyderabad: Denying the role of the BJP in the covert operation to purchase of four TRS MLAs, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman alleged that the entire drama was scripted at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s official residence Pragati Bhavan to defame the BJP.

“We alway insist opposition party MLAs to resign and join us. Even Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from Congress and joined BJP,” he said, and alleged that the three persons arrested on Wednesday had links to the Chief Minister’s relatives.

Laxman also alleged the role of police in the entire episode and asked why the police had not recorded the statements of the four MLAs so far and what happened to the money. “Police have so far not given any detail about the money seized from the accused. Why is the police maintaining silence?” he asked.