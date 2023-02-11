Kairos Technologies sets up R&D centre K-Labs in Hyderabad

K-Labs will see an investment of $ 15 mn (about Rs 120 crore) to build new generation products combined with ML and AI.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sat - 11 February 23

Hyderabad: Kairos Technologies, a global organisation with its delivery centre in Hyderabad, announced the setting up of a dedicated R&D centre K-Labs.

K-Labs will see an investment of $ 15 million (about Rs 120 crore) to build new generation products combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence. The company now 1,000 employees and has plans to hire 400 more employees this year across geographies.

“Our portfolio of digital quality engineering solutions and services helps businesses to scale up their digital landscape and harness the technologies for growth and agility,” said Sudhakar Pennam, Founder and CEO, Kairos Technologies.

Kairos introduced two new IP-led solutions. One is Kairos Intelligent Test Automation Platform (KiTAP) is an AI-driven low-code test automation platform. The second is DQ-Gateway, a no-code solution for data quality assessment built for data analysts.

Kairos Technologies CDO Radhika Rao and COO Jagadish Mankal were also present, a release said.