Kajol, Kriti Sanon to star in Kanika Dhillon’s first production ‘Do Patti’

By PTI Updated On - 12:58 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Mumbai: Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are teaming up for “Do Patti”, a film backed by writer Kanika Dhillon, the makers announced Wednesday. Billed as a compelling story, the upcoming Netflix film marks Dhillon’s maiden production under her newly-launched banner, Kathha Pictures.

The writer, whose film credits include “Kedarnath”, “Manmarziyaan”, and “Haseen Dillruba”, said she hopes her production house goes on to become a platform that “empowers stories and storytellers”.

“I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. ‘Do Patti’ is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer.

“And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and, of course, Netflix... The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality,” Dhillon said in a statement.

As a screenwriter, Dhillon’s upcoming releases include the Rajkumar Hirani directorial “Dunki” starring Shah Rukh Khan and “Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba”.