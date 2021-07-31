Kakatiya University scholar selected for prestigious National Youth Award

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has selected Mohammad Azam, research scholar in the Department of English at KU, for the National Youth Award 2017-18

By | Published: 11:10 pm

Warangal: One more feather will be added in the cap of Kakatiya University (KU) as social and environmental activist and research scholar in the Department of English Mohammad Azam is set to receive the prestigious National Youth Award at a ceremony scheduled to be held in New Delhi on August 12.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India has selected Azam for the National Youth Award 2017-18 along with nine others across the country for their services to the society. Sharing his happiness with ‘Telangana Today’, Azam, who is now working as an Assistant Professor in English at a private engineering college at Narsampet near here, said that the award carries an appreciation certificate and Rs 50,000 cash.

“I will remain thankful to Dr S Jyothi, coordinator of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Kakatiya University (KU) for nominating me for the award,” he said.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh, Registrar Dr R Mallikarjun Reddy, faculty members and the fellow research scholars of the English Department congratulated Azam on being selected for the national-level award.

Azam, who was born into a lower middle-class family at Mankammathota in Karimnagar city, joined the National Green Corps (NGC) in school and then, the National Service Scheme (NSS) in college. He has conducted many service programmes like blood donations, plantation drives and awareness programmes about population control, earning him several awards. He received the ‘Indira Gandhi NSS Award’ from then President of India Pranab Mukherjee.

He was also awarded the Pratibha Puraskar award by the State government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the Rashtriya Gaurav Samman Award. He is doing his PhD under the supervision of Dr R Meghana Rao. “He is the only youth from both the Telugu States to receive the National Youth Award,” said Dr Jyothi. Azam is also helping many students from rural backgrounds to learn English. He has already cracked the State Eligibility Test (SET) in English.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .