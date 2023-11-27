| Hyderabad Swiggy Agent Drives 12 Km To Deliver Food At 300 Am Despite Address Mix Up Wins Hearts

Hyderabad Swiggy agent drives 12 km to deliver food at 3:00 am despite address mix-up, wins hearts

The incident unfolded when a Kolkata-based journalist Tamal Saha, not well-acquainted with the city's geography, mistakenly inputted the wrong location while ordering food on a late Sunday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:27 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming incident, a Swiggy delivery agent in Hyderabad exhibited exceptional dedication by going beyond the call of duty to ensure a customer received their meal, despite a mix-up in the address.

The incident unfolded when a Kolkata-based journalist Tamal Saha, not well-acquainted with the city’s geography, mistakenly inputted the wrong location while ordering food on a late Sunday night. The erroneous information led the delivery person, Mohammad Azam, to struggle in finding the precise drop-off point.

Rather than cancelling the delivery, Azam embarked on a journey of over 12 kilometres to locate Saha. After coordinating with the customer over the phone, Azam arrived at Saha’s hotel at 3:00 am to deliver the much-awaited meal.

Moved by the delivery agent’s extraordinary effort, Saha took to Twitter to express his gratitude. In his tweet, he shared, “Came back to the hotel very late after a long day. All restaurants were shut so ordered food on Swiggy… Mohammad Azam… rode 12 kms to find me and deliver the food, now at 3am.”

Saha further recounted Azam’s touching words during the delivery, stating, “He came and told me ‘apne kuch nahi khaya hai kaha, kisiko bhuka rakhna insaniyat nahi hai, isiliye aya’ (You haven’t eaten anything, that’s not humanity to keep someone hungry, that’s why I came).”

Came back to hotel very late after a long day. All restaurants were shut so ordered food on @Swiggy . Since I don’t know much about #Hyderabad , the location went wrong. But the delivery agent took all the trouble, rode 12 kms to find me and deliver the food, now at 3am. I had… pic.twitter.com/ffDhipgM27 — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) November 25, 2023

This heartfelt post quickly garnered immense attention on social media, accumulating over a lakh views and hundreds of likes with the journalist sharing that the incident will remain his best memory of his Telangana diary.

Despite Saha’s offer to share the meal, Azam declined, requesting only for prayers. Saha recounted, “I offered to share our food but he refused and said ‘aap buss mujhe dua-o mein yaad rakhna’ (Just remember me in your prayers).”