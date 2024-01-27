Kalyanamasthu scheme: CM Revanth directs officials to prepare estimates for providing cash, gold

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 05:03 PM

File photo of CM Revanth Reddy

Hydereabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to prepare estimates for providing cash and one tola of gold under the Kalyanamasthu scheme for the poor.

The instructions were issued during a meeting with BC, Minority and Tribal welfare departments at BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Saturday. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the officials to take up a study on setting up a BC Study Circle in each Parliament constituency as a unit. He also instructed the officials prepare estimates for the total budget required in operating all types of government social welfare hostels in the State.

“Based on the estimates, the government will release budget through green channel,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister enquired about the Gurukuls in the State and sought information on the schools being operated in rented buildings. “Identify land for constructing own buildings for the schools at necessary locations and prepare estimates to construct own buildings,” he told officials.