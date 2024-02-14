Kamala Bai Sweets at Hyderabad: Continuing the ‘sweet’ tradition for 80 years

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 14 February 2024, 11:36 PM

‘‘Kamala Bai Sweets’ sells only five varieties that are sold between 7 pm and 11 pm every day. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Tucked away in the corner of the street near Hanuman temple at Begum Bazaar, an unassuming push cart with the name ‘Kamala Bai Sweets’ rolls into its regular spot at exactly 7 pm. By the time the cart is parked neatly, already there is a small group of customers waiting for the business to start.

Anand, however, is not perturbed by the eager customers. For the past 80-years, his family has been setting-up the bandi at the same spot and he is well aware that his loyal customers will wait.

“Only five varieties of sweets Ajmeri Kalakhand, Rabdi, Gajar ka Halwa, Doodh Peda and Doodh Kalakhand are sold between 7 pm and 11 pm every day,” says Anand, who took over the business from his mother Kamala Bai.

The flavorsome menu was introduced by Kamala Bai, who used to prepare the sweets at her house in Aghapura and transport it in the evenings where it was sold till late in the night. After her passing, Anand took over the business. “Not just local residents but people from far off places including Karnataka and Maharashtra, who are in city visit the bandi,” he says.

Old timers recall Kamala Bai coming in the evening along with his son and conducting business at the very spot where the family continues with it. “I am a regular to the shop for last three decades and so far there were no complaints about the standard and taste,” said Vinod Kumar, a resident of Jambagh. The shop is hit among the younger generation too.

People savour a cup of the sweet at the Bandi while there are many who carry parcels of up to half a kilogram. “People place orders with us for function as well. The sweet is prepared at our house and transported here. We ensure hygiene maintained,” said Anand.