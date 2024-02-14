Hyderabad’s culture centers inspire further restorations

The newly-renovated places transforming into cultural spots serves as inspiration to authorities to revive more structures

Hyderabad: A couple of years ago, these were the ruins of a bygone era concealed by the concrete structures of development.

But lately, they are not only hosting the most artistically heightened performances but have transformed into well-kept culture centres of the city.

With multiple groups organising heritage walks and leisure events at places such as Saidanima Tomb, Moazzam Jahi Market, Gulzar Houz, and other such historic buildings, the success of these restoration works is an inspiration for the authorities to upkeep and revive more of these structures.

One example of a restoration having a positive impact on contemporary life, according to historian Mohammed Haseeb Ahmed, is the James Street Railway Station which is used by scores of commuters every day.

“Earlier, the station was dirty and crumbling, but now it is a clean space. Although it was built many decades ago, reviving it is helpful in the present context and there are many other places like this in Hyderabad,” he asserts, adding that every restored monument gives something back — be it inspiration from its rich architecture, insights on the history of the era it was built, or a recreational space.

Restored buildings also have significance in the academia, especially for those teaching and pursuing courses related to history. In addition to that, they create micro-economies and bump up the tourism sector in the city.

For water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh, who was the woman behind the Bansilalpet Stepwell facelift, restoring wells built several decades ago is the pathway to increase groundwater levels.

“Water heritage conservation by restoring wells is essential as they are connected to the traditional water systems. They are like large water buckets, and will also help prevent urban flooding.”

However, restoring the structures without promoting or marketing them does not cut it in today’s world.

Take the beautifully revived Mahboob Chowk Clock Tower a few steps away from Charminar for instance. “This clock tower has a garden where one can spend time, and also ample parking space. But the footfall is less because nobody knows that such a place exists. This shows that just restoring is not enough, they have to market it and give it a push for the space to reach its full potential,” adds Haseeb.

Furthermore, as groups like Beyond Hyderabad, Deccan Archives, and others have created an ecosystem for heritage enthusiasts in the city, a promising market has opened up for the authorities to tap into. Restoring structures, creating culture centres around them, and hosting regular events will not just make these spaces financially sustainable but elevate the heritage and culture scene in the city.